Daylight Saving Time Offers No Benefits

As an early riser I enjoy the time change approaching this weekend as I always think I’m gaining an hour of sleep.

It’s more painful, though when I’m forced to give it back in spring. I don’t like winter time darkness. When I worked normal hours I never liked driving home in the dark (in contrast to mornings when I like to see the sunrise at work). My best friend is a dairy farmer and he doesn’t observe the change in his home life because his cattle pay no attention to human folly.

It reminds me of my college days when I set my watch ten minutes in advance and then would never be late for class but for one problem. I eventually started thinking about my 8:00 A.M. class in terms of my 8:10 A.M. appointment.

According to something I read this week the arguments for switching clocks don’t have any real concrete support evidence. In other words it’s useless and even more so in many parts of the country where sunsets vary by global position. What are your thoughts on Daylight Saving Time?