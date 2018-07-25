Deadline Looms for Controlled Hunt Tags

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Hunters have until Aug. 1 to see if they’ve drawn a controlled hunt tag.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game says there are several ways for hunters to check if they've drawn a black bear, deer, elk, pronghorn or turkey hunt:

Those who have an account may go to the department’s licensing system

Those without an account can get step-by-step instructions on the Controlled Hunt Results webpage

Hunters may also check with Fish and Game offices or at any licensed vendor; or

By calling 800-554-8685.

Fish and Game says the drawing this year, but the deadline is the same. That means “people have less time before the deadline.”