Deadline Nears for Applying for Property Tax Reduction

Idaho property owners have one more week to apply for a reduction on their property taxes.

The deadline to apply for a reduction on 2018 property taxes is April 17, according to the Idaho Tax Commission.

Those who qualify can get their property taxes reduced by as much as $1,320 on their primary Idaho residence and up to one acre of land, the commission says. Reductions are grants from the state, and there’s no repayment.

To qualify, property owners can have no more than $30,050 in total 2017 income, must be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident, and must be in one of the following categories by Jan. 1, 2018:

Age 65 or older

Blind

Widow(er)

Former prisoner of war or hostage

Recognized as disabled by the Social Security Administration, Railroad Retirement Board, Federal Civil Service, a public employee retirement system not covered by these agencies, or by Veterans Affairs

Fatherless or motherless child under 18 years old

For more information, contact your county assessor’s office or call the Tax Commission at (800) 334-7756.