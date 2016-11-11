Demonstrators in Boise Protest over Trump Victory

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Several hundred people met in the streets of downtown Boise to protest Donald Trump's presidential election.

The protest started Thursday on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse, where people gathered and marched the streets for several hours.

The protests were similar to others around the nation, with demonstrators chanting at times "Trump says 'Go back,' we say 'Fight back.'"

Trump won 59 percent of the vote in Idaho during Tuesday's election, securing all four of the state's electoral votes.

The demonstration was nonviolent, though at times protesters snarled traffic.

More protests, as well as a unity rally, are expected to be held in Boise over the weekend.