Department of Labor to Participate in Upcoming Job Event

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) – More than 75 exhibitors are scheduled for the Manufacturing Expo & Job Fair next Wednesday in Nampa.

The event is part of the “Made Here! Expo & Job Fair” that supports National Manufacturing Day and Idaho Manufacturing Month. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, which will participate in the event, more than half of the exhibitors will be recruiting workers during the event.

“Job seekers should bring resumes and be prepared to discuss job opportunities with potential employers,” the department said in a news release.

The expo, organized by Southwest Idaho Manufacturers’ Alliance, also targets parents, teachers and students with interactive displays, information about the modern manufacturing environment and the numerous career opportunities available in the industry.

The event is planned from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.