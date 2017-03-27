Deputies Discover Cockfight from Noise Complaint

GOODING, Idaho – Gooding County Sheriff’s Office deputies detained approximately 150 people Saturday night at a residence hosting a chicken fight.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office responded to the residence north of Gooding at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving a noise complaint. Deputies saw about 100 cars parked outside a shop at the residence.

When they entered the shop they discovered a chicken fight. Due to the large number attendees, deputies called for backup and took names and addresses before releasing attendees.

According to the news release, the incident will be turned over to the Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office and one individual is being investigated for organizing the event.

The sheriff’s office said narcotics, firearms and paraphernalia used in the commission of chicken fighting were seized. Eighty roosters were confiscated and transported to the Gooding County Fairgrounds. Sunday, the birds were euthanized by the Idaho Humane Society.