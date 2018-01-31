Deputies Investigating Burglary in Twin Falls Need Your Help

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Twin Falls County Deputies are investigating a vehicle burglary that took place between 4 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 28 near Orchard Drive West and Kenyon Road.

Security camera footage shows three males walking on the victim’s property, and one of the males exiting the victim’s truck with two jackets.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers using one of the following:

Leave a web tip at 343COPS.com

Use our new FREE app, P3! You can get the app on ITUNES or in the Google Play Store by typing “P3 tips” in the search bar.

Call 208-343-COPS (2677)

All tips through Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous. You may earn a reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest in a felony case.

You can also contact Investigator Jody Newland with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 208-737-6805.