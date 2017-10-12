Deputy Injured When 2 Idaho Jail Inmates Try to Escape

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jail deputy sustained head injuries after two inmates assaulted the deputy during an escape attempt. The Canyon County Sheriff's Office said in a prepared statement that the deputy was treated and released from a local hospital after the incident early Monday. Other deputies intervened and prevented the inmates from escaping the main jail building. The sheriff's office says the incident remains under investigation. Several inmates have escaped from the jail in Caldwell in recent months, most of them cutting through the side of a minimum security tent facility near the main building. The tent jail was originally meant to house work-release inmates, but officials started using it for minimum security inmates to reduce overcrowding, in part because voters have rejected attempts to rebuild or expand the regular jail building.