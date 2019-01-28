DEQ Seeks Members for Wood River Advisory Group

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) — If you’re looking for a chance to serve your community, here’s one opportunity:

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking four people to serve on the Wood River Watershed Advisory Group.

Members of the public, as well as those from soil conservation districts and recreation and tourism organizations are welcome to apply. The advisory group is composed of citizens from a variety of interests dedicated to successfully restoring and protecting the health of the Big Wood River, Little Wood River, and Camas Creek watersheds.

“These watersheds cover Blaine, Camas, Gooding, and Lincoln counties and require diverse representation,” the DEQ said in a news release.

The watershed group meets quarterly and members are asked to serve two-year terms. According to the news release, responsibilities include:

Advise DEQ on developing water quality improvement plans or total maximum daily loads (TMDLs) for streams, lakes, and rivers with degraded water quality conditions within the watersheds

Help identify contributing pollution sources in the watershed

Recommend specific actions needed to effectively control sources of pollution to the water bodies;

Help develop and implement a plan to meet water quality targets identified in the TMDLs.

People interested in joining the advisory group should contact Lincoln Reed in Twin Falls at lincoln.reed@deq.idaho.gov or 208-736-2190 no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 25. An informative meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at Wood River Canal Co., 409 N. Apple St., Shoshone.