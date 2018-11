There has been a major uptick in people urging others to vote in this election. So, did the Magic Valley cast their vote?

When I was in school, I had a high school teacher that made every single one of his students put their hand over their heart and swear to vote in every single election that we were eligible for and were able to vote it. I want to know if everyone else has kept up with their right to vote.

Did you vote? Do you choose not to?