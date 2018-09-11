Did You Know CSI Has A Food Pantry For Students?

The new school year has begun across the Magic Valley and if you are a student at CSI you may be able to get help with food. People always joke about starving college students living off raman noodles but for some that is more a reality than comedy.

A few years ago, CSI started up the Gilberts Food Pantry in the Taylor Building to help students in need. To apply for food assistance you can fill out a form ( available on the CSI website here ) and request food preferences like canned fruits, pasta and grains, breakfast items, and soups.

If you would like to donate items to the food pantry you can also drop those items - including food and personal toiletry items like shampoo, soap, tooth care items, and deodorant - at the off ice of student affairs in the Taylor Building on the second floor.