Did You Notice This About The Downtown Twin Falls Clock?

Some people didn't even realize there WAS a clock in Downtown Twin Falls. But have you ever noticed this?

The other day I looked at the Downtown Twin Falls clock to see if I was late for an appointment and almost panicked until I realized it wasn't telling the right time. Not only does it not tell the right time, but ALL FOUR faces tell a DIFFERENT TIME!

I took these photos at 9:50 A.M

Sorry, the one is really hard to see, but the angle was too difficult. So, according to this it is 5:30, 6:29, 5:31 and 5:29. Sure, only slightly off, except for the fact that this was taken at nearly 10:00 A.M.

At least they tell the correct time four times a day; well 8 times a day I guess. Couldn't help but laugh.