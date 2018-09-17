Dierkes Road ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’ Rock Destroyed By Vandals

Steve Gobel

A Twin Falls rock formation admired by many for its triangular feature has apparently been destroyed recently by what appears to be a hammer.

Over the weekend, a Twin Falls resident named Steve sent me photographs of what he described as the " Dark Side of the Moon " rock, a formation that sits approximately 50 to 60 feet off Dierkes road, just prior to the fork that splits the falls entrance from the ticket entrance.

"Why would someone do this," said Steve. "Someone took a hammer to it."

For those of you who haven't seen it, here's what the rock looked like before:

Steve Gobel

Here's what it looks like now:

Steve Gobel

It's acts like these that make me really loathe humans.