Dinosaur Toy Ends Military Careers

From the department of, “What the heck were they thinking?”

A frequent guest on my radio program, Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle, often says military standards have in some cases become a joke. An attempt at humor among some Air Guardsman in Tennessee has ended poorly. With demotions and in some cases loss of work outside the Guard.

As you can see at this link , when you re-enlist you shouldn’t wear a dinosaur puppet as you raise your right hand. Military tradition and even current rules don’t support toying around when it comes to business.

Lately, many Americans have asked if the country was prepared for a wider and longer conflict. My answer is yes but some people who aren’t serious should stay home. In this case the Tennessee Guard made the decision to leave the stupid behind.