Discounts and Ways to Save Money at the Twin Falls County Fair
If you're into shaving a few bucks off this year's fair budget, here are some specials and discounts for the 2017 Twin Falls County Fair
- Advance, all day carnival ride passes are available at any Oasis Stop N Go or the fair office for $20. (Regular price is $30) Advance sale ends at 12pm August 30 (subject to availability.)
- McDonald's Day at the carnival, 8/30/17. Get a coupon at Magic Valley area Mcdonald's, good for a $20 all day ride pass. (Good for Wednesday only)
- Chobani Day at the fair is 9/1/17. Bring 2 cans of food for the Salvation Army and get $3.00 off fair admission.
- KMVT/Project Filter Day at the carnival, Monday 9/4/17. This will be your biggest day to save if you like the rides. All day carnival ride passes are 1/2 price at $15.
You can see all the specials and ticket prices for all events on the Twin Falls County Fair website.