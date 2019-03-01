District III Boys Meltdown at State Basketball Tournament

By the time the first round of the boys 5A and 4A State Basketball Tournaments came to a close Thursday only two of the eight District III teams that started the competition were left standing in the championship bracket.

Among the casualties was two time 5A defending state champion Rocky Mountain. The Grizzlies opened the 5A Tournament at the Ford Idaho Center at 1:15 p.m. and by 2:40 p.m. their hopes of a three peat had been dashed by Post Falls 54-50.

Before the first round was over, Madison had ousted Eagle, Rigby sent Mountain View to the consolation ranks and only Borah advanced to the semi finals to represent District III.

To be honest, Madison, Borah and Rigby were all favored to do what they did so the only real surprise was Rocky Mountains demise but the thinning of the District III teams in such an efficient and timely manner is hard to comprehend.

The 5A semi finals will feature Madison-Post Falls at 6:15 p.m. followed by Borah-Rigby.

At Borah High the 4A Tournament featured Columbia, Middleton and Vallivue from District III but only Vallivue came out of the first round on the right side of the bracket.

Columbia, playing in their first ever state tournament game lost to Century of Pocatello and Middleton, which drew tournament favorite Preston hung tough but gave up the ghost in the fourth quarter.

Vallivue beat Moscow and the Falcons advance to play Idaho Falls in tonight's semi final game at 8 p.m. Preston and Century collide a 6:15 p.m.in the other semi.

Eight District III teams combined in 5A and 4A sliced to two in one round and it might not be over yet!