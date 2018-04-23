Do Not Consume Products with Kratom, Health Officials Warn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Public health officials are warning Idaho residents to not consume products that contain kratom due to the possible contamination of Salmonella.

More than 130 people in 38 states, including eight people in Idaho, have been infected with Salmonella linked to kratom consumption, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“Our advice to Idaho residents is to not consume any products that contain kratom,” Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, said in a prepared statement on Monday. “If you have the product at home, do not use it, and if you have used kratom-containing products and develop symptoms, please see your medical provider.”

IDHW, along with Idaho Public Health Districts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating Salmonella infections linked to the consumption of products containing the plant substance.

Kratom is a plant substance consumed for its stimulant effects, the department says, and is sometimes used as an opioid substitute. Individuals who have become ill say they consumed kratom as pills, powder, and in tea. So far 38 individuals have been hospitalized, the department says, but no deaths have been reported.