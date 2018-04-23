Do Not Consume Products with Kratom, Health Officials Warn
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Public health officials are warning Idaho residents to not consume products that contain kratom due to the possible contamination of Salmonella.
More than 130 people in 38 states, including eight people in Idaho, have been infected with Salmonella linked to kratom consumption, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Our advice to Idaho residents is to not consume any products that contain kratom,” Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, said in a prepared statement on Monday. “If you have the product at home, do not use it, and if you have used kratom-containing products and develop symptoms, please see your medical provider.”
IDHW, along with Idaho Public Health Districts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is investigating Salmonella infections linked to the consumption of products containing the plant substance.
Kratom is a plant substance consumed for its stimulant effects, the department says, and is sometimes used as an opioid substitute. Individuals who have become ill say they consumed kratom as pills, powder, and in tea. So far 38 individuals have been hospitalized, the department says, but no deaths have been reported.
Salmonella can cause a number of unpleasant effects, including diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps lasting 12 to 72 hours. Those infected can be ill anywhere from four to seven days. The department says most people recover without treatment, but some cases require hospitalization, especially for those who are pregnant, with a weakened immune system, older than 65 years of age or younger than 5 years.