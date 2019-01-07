Do You Agree With The Acquittal Of Preston Science Teacher? [Poll]

The case if finally over. The Preston High School teacher that fed a snapping turtle a live but sick puppy was acquitted of animal cruelty charges. Do you agree?

The teacher made national news when parents found out that he fed a snapping turtle a sick and dying puppy while children were present. The argument for the teacher is that the puppy was dying anyway, why shouldn't the sick puppy be given to the turtle to maintain one life.

The argument against him is that it was not a humane way the sick and dying dog was killed. That the puppy shouldn't have been alive and that children should not have been present.

Do you agree with the acquittal?