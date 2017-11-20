Does Christmas Need a New Name (Opinion)?

There are two Christmases. I’m not talking about the differences between the Eastern and Western calendars.

Otherwise he believes the business of God and eternal life will be extinguished.

There is the Christmas about God coming to earth and offering us a reprieve from oblivion or worse. Then, there is the commercial Christmas of tinsel and toys. Mounds and mounds of toys. There is the barrage of advertising telling you if you don’t mortgage the farm to buy jewelry your wife will no longer love you. There is the constant drumbeat happiness comes from shopping.

An Irish Roman Catholic Priest and writer has kicked up some snow by arguing we need to separate the two and by calling them different names. Otherwise, he believes the business of God and eternal life will be extinguished.