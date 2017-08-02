Does Macy’s Closing Signal New Mission for Magic Valley Mall?

I could see myself living at the Magic Valley Mall. There are all sorts of ominous winds blowing over the future of retail shopping.

Old shops become apartments and some even have porches facing the open hallway

Malls especially survive with a few big box attractions and then specialty shops. There are entire series of shows online devoted to now closed and dead malls.

It shouldn’t be the end. Last week, I read a story about the future of malls and if developers are looking to create unique living space the nation’s malls fill the order. Old shops become apartments and some even have porches facing the open hallway.

Some shops remain. If older folks are moving in the pharmacy and food court remain. You can go for a walk without slipping on ice. Taking in a movie is a short trip. It’s a climate controlled lifestyle!