Dog Rescued From 134 Degree Car In Southwest Idaho

The Idaho Humane Society came across a dog in the city of Meridian on Thursday that had been left in a truck with the windows rolled up. Officials on-scene recorded internal temperatures exceeding 130 degrees before the owner returned.

Humane Society officers used an infrared thermometer to determine the temperature inside the truck, which can be seen on the video posted to the society's Facebook page. Daytime temperatures were also near triple digits yesterday when the dog was discovered. The Boxer's owner returned to the truck as Humane Society officers were recoding the incident.