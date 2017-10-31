Don’t Reward the NFL for its Disrespect (Opinion)

Why are you still watching the National Football League? It was a question I posed to friends this past Sunday:

We live life by a set of principles. If you find ballplayers disrespecting flag and country, you don't reward them. This, "They have a right," is hogwash. They do on a public street and/or off the clock. Tomorrow, if you clock in and then start a distracting demonstration at your desk, your employer can say stop, ask you to leave or you could even be fired. The boss isn't the government. You've no right to waste the boss' time or money or harm his bottom line.

Work is a contractual agreement and when you sign the contract or handbook, you agree to a set of rules. Some years ago, a kid got booted from a Christian college in Kentucky. When he was admitted, he signed a pledge he wouldn't support same-sex lifestyles. A week later he started protesting for homosexual rights on the quad. He was expelled. Courts sided with the college, a private entity, and found he broke his contractual agreement.

I like football, but I love my country and the flag. The anthem is a celebration of the flag. Anyone who buys a ticket, team jacket or tunes in to a game sanctions the disrespect of the dearest symbols of our country. To claim it's no big deal is a sad sign of the times. It shows the entertainment/sports complex has conquered love of country. This is the quickening decline and dissolution and a sign the end is near. Rah, rah, rah!