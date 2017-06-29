Downtown Concerts Relocated Due to Renovation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re looking for downtown concerts this summer, don’t expect to find them in their usual location.

The Wednesday evening concerts, last year held on Main Avenue West near Gooding Street, will this season – or at least for part of it – be held in the parking lot on Second Avenue West behind Rudy’s – A Cook’s Paradise.

The Twin Falls Tonight concerts will run 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday starting July 5 through Aug. 9.

Crews are still working on Main Avenue West between Shoshone and Fairfield streets as part of the downtown renovation project.

Don't expect to find this summer's downtown concerts on Main Avenue. Due to the renovation project, the concert venue has been temporarily relocated. (Photo by Andrew Weeks)

“It’s a shorter season, only six weeks, because we’re trying to work around the construction,” said Twin Falls Tonight Committee Chairwoman Robin Dober. “We’d like to get back to Main Avenue, if we can.”

Twin Falls Tonight, now in its 18th season, first started with a six-week concert series but expanded to nine weeks. It usually starts the Wednesday after Father’s Day in June, Dober said, and has drawn has many as 1,600 people. Last year between 1,000 and 1,200 people turned out for the weekly shows.

Besides live bands, the event offers food and other vendors and a bounce house for kids. So far, 19 vendors have signed up for this season’s events.

“We’re adaptable so we’ll make it work,” she said of this year’s venue, noting it offers something that even if the renovation project were complete would not have this year – shade trees.

As for next year, Dober said the concerts will be held in the new Downtown Commons Area across from City Hall.

New sidewalks have been installed in the first section of the five-block downtown renovation project in Twin Falls. (Photo by Andrew Weeks)

Renovation Progress

If you’ve been downtown lately, you’ll notice that there are no cracks or bumps in the sidewalks from Shoshone Street to Gooding Street.

This first section of the five-block project is nearing completion. Curbs and sidewalks have been installed, as have underground utilities, and crews are now installing brick for aesthetic purposes.

Asphalt for street installation will likely start by the end of the week – “but that’ll be a process,” said city spokesman Joshua Palmer. Most of the section’s work will be completed by the second week in July.

Lately, Mother Nature has gotten on board to help. “Fortunately weather has been cooperative,” he said.

Crews also will be working to complete projects between Gooding and Fairfield streets, necessitating the relocation of the downtown concerts.

After that, crews will begin renovating Main Avenue East and work toward the new City Hall, ending at Jerome Street.

Palmer said the project, contracted by Eagle-based Guho Corp., currently is about a week behind schedule but crews expect to narrow the gap and get on schedule as work progresses this summer.

Both projects – Main Avenue and City Hall – are scheduled for completion in October.