Dual Credit Classes Give Students a Head Start on College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you’re an eager student – or have one at home – who is interested in getting a head start on college, you might be interested in the following:

The College of Southern Idaho has scheduled “Dual Credit Nights” for middle and high school students and their families at several locations throughout southern Idaho. Locations and dates include:

CSI Health Science building on North College Road. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30

CSI Idaho Falls Center at 1235 Jones St. in Idaho Falls. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday Aug. 31 Please RSVP to Ella Johnson at 208-357-4530 or ejohnson@csi.edu

CSI Mini-Cassia Center at 1600 Parke Ave. in Burley. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 5

CSI Blaine County Center at 1050 Fox Acres Road #408 in Hailey. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11

CSI North Side Center at 202 14th Ave. E. in Gooding. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Sept.13

The events are free and open to students planning a college education and their families. Refreshments and giveaways will be available. For more information, email dualcredit@csi.edu or call 933-2320.