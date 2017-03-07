Dude, it’s Still the Same Old Obamacare! (Opinion)
We’ve moved from Obamacare to Ryancare. What’s the difference?
We’re slouching to an unaffordable national healthcare system
From what many of us can see it’s just a shell game. It was our opening discussion on today’s edition of Top Story. A tax credit now replaces a subsidy. That means the people who claim they can’t get insurance get a check from the rest of us. On both counts. No matter how you define it the tax credit is a subsidy. How did we get here? Because nobody in Washington has the political courage to offer a true successful alternative.
Mark my words and last week’s prediction. We’re slouching to an unaffordable national healthcare system that will offer satisfaction to nobody.