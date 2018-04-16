Early Morning Structure Fire Causes Thousands of Dollars Damage

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – An early morning structure fire caused thousands of dollars damage to a Twin Falls garage on Monday.

The blaze, which started about 5 a.m. in a detached two-car garage in the 700 block of Filer Avenue, caused about $15,000 damage as well as damage to a neighboring garage, according to the Twin Falls Fire Department.

No one was injured in the fire. Caused of the blaze is still being investigated.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control a little before 5:30 a.m. Three engine crews and 11 firefighters responded.