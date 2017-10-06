Early October Snow Covers Idaho Mountain Towns

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) Early October came with snow for many mountain areas of Idaho including the Wood River Valley. On Wednesday, snow fell on the mountains and valleys in and around Ketchum and Idaho Transportation Department cameras caught it all on camera. Cameras positioned on highways captured the progression of snowfall throughout the day showing tree branches bend with the weight. The National Weather Service shared on their Facebook page snow covered streets and sidewalks in downtown Ketchum which is hosting the annual Trailer of the Sheep this weekend. Ranchers move their herds every fall straight through town to lower elevations for the winter. The annual tradition has caught national attention, read more about it here . The forecast for the Ketchum and Sun Valley area is expected to be clear for most of the weekend, except on Sunday there is a chance of snow during the day with a high around 45 degrees.