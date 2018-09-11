East Idaho Man On Motorcycle Killed in Collision with Tractor

JERFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities say a Rigby man was killed when he ran into a piece of equipment when tried to pass another vehicle on his motorcycle late Monday evening. David Stokes, age 48, was on a Suzuki motorcycle headed down State Highway 48 at around 8 p.m. when the crash happened, according to Idaho State Police. Stokes attempted to pass a vehicle that was making a right hand turn when he struck a John Deere front-end loader at an intersection. Stokes died at the scene, he was wearing a helmet. ISP did not report any other injuries in the crash. The accident blocked traffic for about two hours.