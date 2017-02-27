Eastern Idaho Beauty Captured in Stunning 4K Drone Video (WATCH)
If you have a 4K TV, I have something you'll want to watch on it. It's a new video that captures some of the best parts of Eastern Idaho from the eyes of a drone.
I will admit this is not a "new" new video. The footage was captured in late August of 2016, but I didn't notice it then. So, to me, it's new.
This video plays like a greatest hits for the eastern part of our state, including some locations that I haven't seen really good video of recently. Bonus! Cave Falls, Warm River, Ammon and Upper Mesa Falls are all featured.
According to the video description, we can thank Scott Cooper and Taylor James for this footage. I'm a big fan of well-done drone videos, especially when someone captures areas we don't see super often. Well played, gentlemen.