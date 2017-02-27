Eastern Idaho Beauty Captured in Stunning 4K Drone Video (WATCH)

If you have a 4K TV, I have something you'll want to watch on it. It's a new video that captures some of the best parts of Eastern Idaho from the eyes of a drone.

I will admit this is not a "new" new video. The footage was captured in late August of 2016, but I didn't notice it then. So, to me, it's new.

This video plays like a greatest hits for the eastern part of our state, including some locations that I haven't seen really good video of recently. Bonus! Cave Falls, Warm River, Ammon and Upper Mesa Falls are all featured.