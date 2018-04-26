Elderly Couple Killed in Two Car Crash in East Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX) Two people in their 80's were killed Wednesday in a two-car crash near Preston, in eastern Idaho. Franklin residents L. Max Richards, age 83, and Phyllis Richards, age 80, were both killed when their Jeep was hit on US Highway 91 by a Ford SUV. According to Idaho State Police, L. Max Richards was driving the Jeep when he tried to make a left-hand turn in front of the other vehicle. Four people in the other vehicle were taken to the Franklin County Medical Center; one had to later be flown to a Pocatello hospital. Only one person in the Ford had not been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for four hours.