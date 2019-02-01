Elk Herd Hit by Train in Eastern Idaho

(KLIX) – More than 30 elk were killed after being hit by a train recently in eastern Idaho.

A train traveling between Montpelier and Soda Springs in the early-morning hours of Jan. 25 hit the elk herd, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which released information about the incident late Friday afternoon.

The department said it is not a common occurrence in the region for trains to hit wildlife.

No people were injured in the collision, Fish and Game said, but conservation officers dispatched injured animals and coordinated their removal from the railroad tracks.

In all, 31 elk were killed. Ten of the carcasses were salvageable and were distributed to members of the community, the department said.