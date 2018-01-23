Elmore County Sheriff Investigating Death of Several Dogs

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Sheriff's officials in Elmore County are investigating the discovery of four dogs that where found dead in the same area Monday. A total of four dogs and one cat were found a little more than two miles east of Mountain Home on the right-of-way for the Union Pacific Railroad. According to the Elmore County Sheriff, two dead dogs were found at around 12:26 p.m. and another two were found later the same day about a quarter-mile from the first discovery. A dead cat had also been found near two of the dogs, however the sheriff's office is not sure if there is a connection. The owners were able to identify the dead animals. It is not known how the pets died. The sheriff says they have not been able to connect the deaths to reports of missing pets in Mountain Home. The sheriff's office is working with both the Mountain Home police and animal shelter to investigate this case.

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind pet owners to ensure the safety of their pets by keeping them inside of houses, secured yards or kennels.