Elmore County Sheriff Says Communication Key in Recent Rescue

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) Elmore County authorities are crediting communication for finding two men who had been injured in an ATV accident last weekend. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call at around 5 p.m. on July 8, from a man claiming he and a friend had been riding ATV in the mountains and had been in an accident. The caller claimed he had been injured, but wasn't sure on the extent of those injuries and had been unconscious for a time. He told dispatch he had to leave his companion behind to seek out help, but didn't provide a good description of where he was. Dispatch was able to figure out the accident had happened on the Danskin trail system north of Mountain Home. Elmore County Search and Rescue deployed several ATVs and personnel to look for the two men and worked with dispatchers on a search plan. The sheriff's office says a little after 9 p.m. the men were located and a short time later an air ambulance landed and flew one of the men to the hospital. The sheriff's office says communication between all involved was a key factor in the success of the rescue.