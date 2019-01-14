Empty Bowls Fundraiser Planned in Twin Falls to Help Fight Hunger

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Magic Valley residents will have the chance to help fight hunger locally at an upcoming fundraiser.

Community Action's executive director Ken Robinette said South Central Community Action Partnership has been a part of the Empty Bowls fundraising dinner for the past decade, but it’s been hosting the event for about the past six years.

Empty Bowls is an international project to fight hunger, but is localized at the community level. Robinette said the money raised at the dinner will go toward 11 food banks and two soup kitchens in the Magic Valley.

This year’s dinner is scheduled for March 5 at Canyon Crest Dining & Events Center, but people who’d like to donate can start participating now at Hands On.

Hands On, a pottery and crafts store in downtown Twin Falls, wants to donate 450 bowls for the event. Last year they donated 350 bowls. People can come into the store at any time during business hours to paint a ceramic bowl, which then will be donated to the cause.

People who buy tickets for the dinner will get the bowl, and there also will be raffles and prizes. Between $8,000 and $10,000 is usually raised at the dinner, Robinette said, though he would like to see more.

Hands On owner Ashley DuBois said it is an important fundraiser for her to be a part of and has seen firsthand the importance of the annual event. A woman recently came into DuBois' store and told DuBois she was one of the people who benefit from the local food banks and wanted to give back.

“She gave her last $8 to purchase a bowl for the fundraiser,” DuBois said. “This event means everything to me. I picture little kids going to bed hungry and that tears me up...Times are tough right now for a lot of people. I love that I can give back to the community and help support a good cause.”

The Breakdown :

Though anyone can come into Hands On during business hours to paint a bowl for the fundraiser, a special Empty Bowls night is schedule from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 15 at the store, 147 Shoshone St. North, Twin Falls; 208-736-4475. Bowls range in price from $8 to $12.

The Empty Bowls fundraiser is planned for 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Canyon Crest Dining & Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Tickets, which can purchased at Hands On, South Central Community Action Partnership or at the door the night of the event, are $20 each.

Individuals and businesses may donate gift baskets and other prices for raffles, etc. For additional information about how you can help, call South Central Community Action Partnership at 208-733-9351.