Escaped Wolf from Eastern Idaho Tourist Attraction Killed

REXBURG, Idaho (AP) — A wolf that escaped a tourist attraction in southeastern Idaho has been shot and killed by its owner.

An Idaho Fish and Game official tells the Standard Journal that the owner of Yellowstone Bear World tracked the wolf in the snow and shot it about an hour after it got out of the enclosure Saturday morning. Yellowstone Bear World also has bears and allows visitors to drive vehicles through the large enclosures.

It's located near the city or Rexburg and west of Yellowstone National Park. Owner Courtney Ferguson says all of the animals were born and raised inside Bear World and none have come from the wild. Idaho officials say the wolf was private property so the state's hunting rules don't apply.