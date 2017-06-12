Estimate Your Property Tax with This Tool

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Not sure what you owe in property tax? Here’s something that can help.

Residents in 22 Idaho counties, including several in the Magic and Wood River valleys, can estimate their 2017 property taxes by visiting the Estimated Property Tax page at the Idaho State Tax Commission website. You will need to use information from your property tax assessment notice to calculate the tax.

The estimate may not include all voter-approved taxing district levies, and it doesn’t include fees (e.g. solid waste, forest protection) that may be billed on tax notices. Actual tax amounts will be determined after cities, counties, and other taxing districts set their budgets in late summer.

The tax estimator is a joint effort between the Tax Commission and these participating counties: Ada, Adams, Bear Lake, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine , Boise, Bonneville, Boundary, Butte, Canyon, Cassia , Clearwater, Elmore, Franklin, Gooding , Jefferson, Latah, Minidoka , Nez Perce, Oneida, and Valley.



Source: Idaho State Tax Commission