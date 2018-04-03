Evidence You May Have Inherited the Brains of a Jackass

We all have those days when we feel like an idiot. Now science may have an answer. You could’ve been born dumber than a box of rocks.

Genetic testing may hold the clues.

There is an old argument about nature versus nurture when it comes to intelligence. As far back as thirty years ago some parents started looking for methods of stimulating their children through planned play dates, the right private schools and exposure to chamber music you otherwise would only hear in a music appreciation course in college (I know the latter from personal experience).

Scientists eventually concluded your IQ was a combination of environment and possibly genes. Now it may simply be only genetic.

You can read more about it here and if you’ve got 50 bucks to spare on a genetic test you can make some choices about the future. If your kid has the brains of a houseplant you might just want to save on private school tuition.