Expect Delays During Pipe Replacement on Hwy 24

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX) – Travelers who use Idaho Highway 24 north of Rupert will soon need to plan a little extra time into their daytime commute.

Beginning as early as Monday, March 12, daytime traffic on the highway will be reduced to one lane so crews can replace pipe culverts, according to the Idaho Transportation Department, the initial phase of a larger road rehabilitation project scheduled for later this year.

During the culvert work, a portion of the road shoulder will be removed and rebuilt. Subject to weather conditions, work is expected to be complete in the coming weeks.

Drivers should be prepared for short delays and watch for flaggers during working hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.