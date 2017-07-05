Fairy Tale Farm Available in Sun Valley

I'll say one thing. It sure is pretty. There's a new farm that's available in Sun Valley and it looks like it could be from a fairy tale.

See all this Sun Valley goodness for yourself. The physical address is 419 Juniper Road in Sun Valley. It's a massive 5-bed, 6-bath estate that covers an incredible 4,389 square feet.



The even better news is that it's inexpensive (by Sun Valley real estate standards). That means it costs a fortune. The asking price is a cool $2.895 million. But, if you look at what's included on the property, you begin to understand how this will get a lot of people's attention to our north. It has a deck, hot tub and log gazebo. I don't even know what a log gazebo is, but I bet it's awesome.