Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Galena Summit North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX) A Boise woman was killed after she sideswiped a camp trailer while going over a mountain pass north of Ketchum Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, at around 2:30 p.m., Kimberly Hayes, age 26, was headed north on State Highway 75 riding a Honda motorcycle when she crossed the center line around a turn and hit the side of a camp trailer being pulled south by a couple from Twin Falls.

As Hayes motorcycle went down, Michael Jones, age 57, of Nampa, with a passenger, hit Hayes and his motorcycle went down. A third motorcyclist, Jason Clark, age 54, of Meridian, and passenger, also lost control while trying to avoid the crash in front of him. Hayes, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene while the other motorcyclists and passengers were taken to a Wood River Valley hospital.

One person involved in the crash had to later be flown to a Boise hospital. Only one of the motorcycle passengers was not wearing a helmet. The people pulling the camp trailer were not injured. The crash completely blocked traffic for two hours until drivers were allowed through on one lane for three hours. ISP says it was helped by the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Custer County Sheriff's Office, Idaho Department of Transportation, and Ketchum Fire Department.