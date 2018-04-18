Feed Truck Catches Fire Near Murtaugh

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KLIX) A feed truck caught on fire early this morning near Murtaugh. According to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office the truck became fully engulfed by flames. Pictures shared on the sheriff's website show fire crews working to extinguish the blaze that appears to be in a partially covered structure. The sheriff's office says while fire crews were responding to the call, vehicles had pulled off to the side on Highway 30 for the fire trucks when one driver became distracted and ran into the back of another car. The sheriff's office reminds drivers to be alert and attentive to their surroundings. No one was injured.

