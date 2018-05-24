Female Grizzly Bear Killed in Northwest Wyoming

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Wildlife managers are investigating the shooting of a grizzly bear in northwest Wyoming.

Dan Smith of the state Game and Fish Department says the female bear was killed Tuesday on a mountain southwest of Cody.

The Cody Enterprise reports that the person who shot the bear told officials that the shooting was done in self-defense after a surprise encounter with a mother grizzly bear with cubs.

Game and Fish officials were unable to locate the cubs.

No information on the identity of the person is being released by the agency.