Finding Idaho’s Best Barbecue Joint is a Challenge

Want good barbecue in Idaho?  Be prepared to drive.

If I’m reviewing websites I’ll give an F grade for failure of ease and forever to page down.

It’s the conclusion from Food & Wine.  The dining site places Idaho’s best barbecue joint in Post Falls.

Do these people actually come and travel the states they rate or do they check a few brochures and wander only a handful of miles from the tourist traps where they stay?

You’ll also find the list on the website is a convoluted mess.  Sometimes it looks alphabetical but not always.  And scrolling takes forever.  And I should trust these clowns with reviews?

