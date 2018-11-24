Fire at Twin Falls Jail Displaces Some Inmates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A fire at the Twin Falls County Detention facility displaced several inmates today. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, during a routine walk-through an inmate reported a hot or burning smell. Deputies went into the area and discovered the same thing, but didn't see any visible smoke or flames at the time. Deputies moved 48 inmates out of the annex into the main detention area before any smoke or flames became visible. The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the fire; the extend of damage is not known. The displaced inmates have been moved to the Jerome and Cassia county jails temporarily.