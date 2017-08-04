Fire Breaks Out Near Shoshone, Prompts Evacuations

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX) – A rapidly growing fire is drawing multiple resources to fight the blaze that broke out about 2:30 p.m. today near Shoshone and has caused the evacuation of nearby residents.

The fire, which started about 7 miles north of Shoshone on the east side of Highway 75, had by around 4:30 p.m. grown to about 4,000 acres, said Kelsey Brizendine, spokeswoman for the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management.

Residents along the Burmah and Cottonwood Slough road are currently being evacuated, she said. Structures are threatened by the blaze.

Multiple fire agencies have responded to the fire and additional resources have been arriving throughout the afternoon, Brezendine said, and more are on the way.

It is unknown what caused the fire, she said, but the investigation is underway.

The highway has not been closed, but she said drivers should use extreme caution in the area, which is near Mammoth Cave, and slow down because fire engines and other resources are accessing the highway.