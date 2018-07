GROUSE CREEK, Utah (KLIX) A fire is burning in a remote northeast corner of Nevada threatening ranches in the area near the state line of Utah and Nevada. The Bureau of Land Management is working to contain the Goose Creek Fire estimated at 100,000 acres near the small ranching community of Etna, Utah. Lightning is the cause. About 300 people are working on containment lines to try and slow the blaze.

Bureau of Land Management, inciweb.gov