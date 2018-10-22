Fire Burning North of King Hill

UPDATE: the fire was contained at around 10 p.m. Monday night with control expected at 6 p.m. tonight. The fire is human caused. Crews are mopping up hot spots.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho fire officials say a fire is burning north of the King Hill area and so far has charred an estimated 350 acres. According to Idaho Fire Info, the King Crown Fire is burning grass and brush in rocky terrain making firefighting difficult, it was first reported at a little after 6 p.m. The blaze did slow a bit, but fire officials do not have a containment or control estimate. The King Hill Rural Fire District and Bureau of Land Management crews are fighting the fire. Cause of the fire is not known. This comes on the heels of another fire that burned more than 2,000 acres near Gooding during the weekend.