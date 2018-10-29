Fire Causes Damage to Declo Steakhouse

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A fire Monday morning caused extensive damage to a popular steakhouse in Declo, according to a fire official.

The fire was reported a little before 7:30 a.m. at Wick’s Steak Place and Saloon, 18 E. Main St. Thankfully no one was inside the building at the time of the fire, said Russ Thompson, assistant fire chief with the Declo Fire Department. He said the blaze caused some damage to the back of the building and extensive smoke damage elsewhere.

Thompson said the owner told him that he plans to rebuild.

The department is waiting for the fire marshal to determine cause of the blaze. No other buildings were damaged because of the fire, Thompson said.

“It took us about an hour to get the fire down,” he said, “and then we spent a couple more hours cleaning up hot spots to make sure it was all out.”