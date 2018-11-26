Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – An RV that was being used as a permanent residence caught fire late Monday morning in the 800 block of West Avenue B in Jerome.

The Jerome City Fire Depart was called to the scene about 11 a.m., said Fire Chief Jeremy Presnell. The fire was contained to just the one motorhome, which was owned by an elderly man who was not home at the time of the blaze, Presnell said, but two dogs in the vehicle died because of the fire.

Firefighters knocked out the blaze pretty quickly – about 15 minutes, he said – but the motor home is a total loss.