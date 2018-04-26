Smoke Prompts Evacuation at Wood River School
UPDATE: The Blaine County School District said its Wood River Middle School was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to smoke in the building, but that no flames were found.
District spokeswoman Heather Crocker said in a news release that students would only be released to individuals listed on their emergency cards. If parents could not pick up their student, students would take their regular bus home Thursday afternoon.
The district gave instructions to parents and guardians, saying:
1) Parents need to bring ID to reunify with their students. Students will only be released to individuals listed on their emergency card.
2) Reunification site: Go to McKercher to 2nd Street, turn toward the school and follow police and staff direction to the reunification site.
Please be prepared to wait until staff locate your students and ensure that there is accountability for all students.
Original Story
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – A school in the Wood River Valley was evacuated Thursday because of a fire, according to a new release.
The evacuation took place a little before 1 p.m. at the Wood River Middle School. Parents were notified through the Blaine County School District’s alert system, school website and social media pages.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.